Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 8,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.49.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

