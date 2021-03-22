Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $752.25 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $752.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00021036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.13 or 0.03107418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

