Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $67,795.78 and approximately $308.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.