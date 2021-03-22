Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $214,116.50 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $214,116.50 and $58.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

