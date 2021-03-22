Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $15.13. Euroseas shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 449,337 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

