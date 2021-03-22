Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Evedo has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.