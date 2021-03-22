EvenCoin Price Up 111.9% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $156,031.12 and $106,952.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 111.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00077859 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002430 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.