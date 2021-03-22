Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $286.77 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $286.77 million and $12.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,760,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,265,995 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

