Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032,056. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.