Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,594. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.34 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.