Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.26. 536,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,321,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

