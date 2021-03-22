Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,027.01. 50,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,762.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.