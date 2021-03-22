Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.98. 240,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

