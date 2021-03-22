EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $963,826.92 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.66. 300,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
