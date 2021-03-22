EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $963,826.92 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.66. 300,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

