EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $131.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.27 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $121.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $540.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.25 million to $544.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $569.23 million, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,445 shares of company stock worth $6,606,238. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

