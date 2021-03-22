Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger Sells 38,213 Shares

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 170,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

