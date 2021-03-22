Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Sells 56,820 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $217,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EVOL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 528,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

