Excellon Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

