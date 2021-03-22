Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.01 and last traded at $160.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

