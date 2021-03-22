ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,048.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $922,289.78 and $2,048.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005519 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00256851 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029021 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002372 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

