ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.16 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $922,289.78 and $2,048.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005519 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00256851 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029021 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002372 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

