EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. EXFO has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

