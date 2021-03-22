EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,097.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $33,149.87 and approximately $11,097.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00634104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

