ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 68,129 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 285.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 2.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twilio by 28.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.86. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

