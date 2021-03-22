ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE:DQ opened at $82.36 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

