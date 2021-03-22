ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 881.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,705 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of The AES worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

