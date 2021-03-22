ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 596.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,231 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of DISH Network worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH opened at $37.28 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.