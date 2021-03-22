ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $88.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

