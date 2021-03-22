ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3,523.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 455,762 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of HollyFrontier worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

