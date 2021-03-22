ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 21,476 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $44,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $98.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.