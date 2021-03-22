ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 52,770 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

HD opened at $288.25 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $146.34 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

