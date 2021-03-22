ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 9,714 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 250.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,041.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,043.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,762.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

