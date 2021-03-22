ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 169,030 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $94.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

