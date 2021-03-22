ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $71.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

