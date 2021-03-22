ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,676 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

