ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,388.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,145 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Targa Resources stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

