ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.16 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 329.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,235 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Capital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 64,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $92.15 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

