ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $447.47 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.78 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

