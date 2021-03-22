ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,409.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Evergy worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

