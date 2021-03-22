ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,443 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

