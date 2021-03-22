ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $11.42 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 569,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $13.45 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last quarter.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

