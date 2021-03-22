ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $11.81 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

