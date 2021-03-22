ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $16.89 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $567.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.22 and a 200-day moving average of $461.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $222.67 and a 52 week high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

