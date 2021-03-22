ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 347,501 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $22.26 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

