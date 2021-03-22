ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 198,804 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Edison International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Edison International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

