ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 298.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $170.27 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

