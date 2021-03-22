ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,626 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,380 shares of company stock valued at $47,396,964. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.50 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

