ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 125,503 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,503 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of TPI Composites worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

