ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 138,203 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,203 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of The AZEK worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,368,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 450,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.