ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 205,366 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205,366 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of AECOM worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. AECOM has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

